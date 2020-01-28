Thomas Markle amenaza a Meghan con dar una entrevista al mes hasta que ella o el príncipe Harry lo contacten

View this post on Instagram

[UPDATED]: Meghan Markle's Father will not be attending her wedding. Her father is currently in heart surgery and he will not be able to walk his daughter down the aisle. Last week Thomas Markle suffered a heart attack and checked himself out so he could be there for his daughter. And this week he has been in the hospital suffering from chest pains. TURNED OFF COMMENTING: thank you to all those who wished well wishes towards Meghan and her family! She really does appreciate it! TO THOSE WHO CALLED MEGHAN, HER FATHER, OR HER FAMILY the most hateful things, I hope you have learned a lesson. YOU WILL BE BLOCKED AND COMMENTS TURNED OFF!!