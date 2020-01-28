Thomas Markle amenaza a Meghan con dar una entrevista al mes hasta que ella o el príncipe Harry lo contacten

El padre de la duquesa de Sussex continúa adelante con esas entrevistas televisivas que él considera que ha concedido con cuentagotas desde el compromiso de su hija con el príncipe Harry.
Tras reclamarle una compensación económica al matrimonio por el daño emocional que habría sufrido mientras veía supuestamente cómo se ensuciaba su nombre en público en un documental titulado ‘Mi historia’ para el canal Channel 5, el antiguo iluminador de televisión -que actualmente vive jubilado en México- ha aparecido en el programa ‘Good Morning, Britain’ para aclarar que seguirá hablando con la prensa al menos una vez al mes porque cualquiera de sus intentos previos de ponerse en contacto con Meghan han caído en saco roto.
View this post on Instagram
[UPDATED]: Meghan Markle’s Father will not be attending her wedding. Her father is currently in heart surgery and he will not be able to walk his daughter down the aisle. Last week Thomas Markle suffered a heart attack and checked himself out so he could be there for his daughter. And this week he has been in the hospital suffering from chest pains. TURNED OFF COMMENTING: thank you to all those who wished well wishes towards Meghan and her family! She really does appreciate it! TO THOSE WHO CALLED MEGHAN, HER FATHER, OR HER FAMILY the most hateful things, I hope you have learned a lesson. YOU WILL BE BLOCKED AND COMMENTS TURNED OFF!! #QueenElizabeth #PrincePhillip #PrinceCharles #Camila #PrincessDiana #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #meghanssupportersforever #RoyalWedding #ThomasMarkle
“Para mí, no hay otra manera de llegar hasta ellos. Ya lo he dicho. Básicamente daré una entrevista y esperaré treinta días para obtener algún tipo de respuesta. Y si no hay ninguna, probaré con otra entrevista”, ha prometido.
En su defensa, Thomas asegura que solo ha recurrido a esta medida después de que las cartas que le envió a su exmujer Doria Ragland para que se las diera a la única hija que tuvieron en común fueran ignoradas.
“Si quisieran ponerse en contacto conmigo, no tendrían ningún problema. Podrían hacerlo fácilmente”, ha añadido.
View this post on Instagram
Meghan Markle’s mum is London-bound! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑When?👑 Several outlets report Doria Ragland plans to move to the U.K. as soon as next month. Ragland left her job in May & apparently hasn’t spent much time at her L.A. home of late, so this has likely been planned for a while. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑Why Now?👑 With Meghan & Harry’s desire to start a family “in the near future” & the stress/turmoil of the never-ending Thomas Markle saga, the timing makes sense. As The Mail’s source reminds us, “Doria & Meghan have always been inseparable.“ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But quality time isn’t the only reason Doria’s ditching Cali. Word is, the yogi “fell in love with England” & is “beside herself with excitement” about going. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑What Do The Royals Think?👑 Doria has been welcomed with open arms by the in-laws. I suspect she won the Windsors over as easily as the woman she raised—with the imperturbable grace, thoughtfulness & quiet vulnerability that endeared them both to us. One body language expert confirmed, “They’ve embraced [Doria], showing their full support,” as evidenced by Prince Charles’s body language at the royal wedding. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to expert Mark Bowden, Charles treated Doria “like a duchess—[with] great respect & honor.” Charles esteemed “the only family member present from the bride’s side exactly the same way he [did] the duchess [wife Camilla] on his other arm.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑Living Arrangements👑 Based on Doria’s relationship with the royals & the uniqueness of the situation, the Queen *could* offer her the informal use of an apartment. Living on crown property would give her & Meghan privacy & safety hard to come by elsewhere. But it seems more likely Doria will set up in a flat nearby. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The truth is, as much as want Doria there to support Meghan, I‘m also hoping her arrival leads to some #touristy outings. What could be cuter than the 2 of them gallivanting around London? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Till then, these insanely sweet snaps of Doria, Meghan & the fam will tide us over.
A lo largo de esa conversación, el padre de la antigua actriz también ha ridiculizado las afirmaciones que los duques de Sussex realizaron en el momento en que presentaron una demanda contra dos tabloides por la campaña de acoso que habrían orquestado contra Meghan, afirmando que ella había sido víctima de comentarios y críticas con serias connotaciones racistas.
“Creo que Inglaterra es aún más liberal que los Estados Unidos en términos raciales. No creo que haya sido víctima de bullying por culpa del racismo”, ha contraatacado.
En una entrevista separada al periódico The Sun, Thomas también ha confirmado que testificará en la batalla legal de su hija y su yerno contra dichos medios: “Me gustaría que no hubiéramos tenido que llegar a este punto, pero testificaré contra todas esas cosas que se han dicho sobre mí. Las mentiras. Cuando Meghan y yo acabemos coincidiendo en los juzgados, resultará chocante para todos”.