Cómo celebrar San Valentín con tu pareja en Bali, completamente gratis

View this post on Instagram

Tag a friend to spend a night in this unique tent villa with you The villa fulfills your dream of a private relaxed exquisite atmosphere. It invites you to enjoy the beautiful pool , garden with grass and tropical plants, Romantic BBQ setting, healthy drinks. Each tent villa has it’s own bathroom, TV, pool view, cold A/C, wifi, extremely comfortable bed and as many fluffy pillows your heart desires. A delicious homemade breakfast is cooked for you every morning at the time you need, you can enjoy the dining area surrounded by tropical plants and chirping birds. This gorgeous space is designed for you to enjoy your own privacy with intimate and serene. Jl Raya Sahadewa No1 Banjar Umacandi Buduk Mengwi Badung Bali Badung Bali 80361 Indonesia 0812-3856-2050