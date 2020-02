Alerta de viaje a países donde se practica la mutilación genital a mujeres

Today, the #FBI, @TheJusticeDept, and @ICEgov recognize International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting. If you have information on someone who has committed this crime, submit a tip at https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. #EndFGM https://t.co/SFS0iIDQPQ

— FBI (@FBI) February 6, 2020