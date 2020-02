¿Vuelve la sequía a California? Un invierno seco ya afecta la zona central del estado

#DroughtMonitor 2/11: Spotlight on #Calif: #Drought was added to #CA for the first time since early December, but even then it was only .01%.

9.5M of CA is now in mod drought affecting 1.4M people, the most since Feb. 2019.

Track #Drought2020 on https://t.co/mljsjQV6D9 @NOAA pic.twitter.com/jkf8ZzZA8z

