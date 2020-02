Periodista de NYT: “El Rey” Zambada salió de prisión luego de testificar contra “El Chapo” Guzmán

Jorge Cifuentes, the Colombian narco who worked w/Chapo moving coke out of Ecuador, was released from prison in 12/2019, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

In October & July 2019, according to his own case file, there were 2 sealed filings.

His sentence?

We don't know. pic.twitter.com/90FERMjpLd

— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) February 15, 2020