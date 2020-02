Despiden a joven deportista latino que murió en un accidente de barco en Miami

View this post on Instagram

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of senior Lucas Alvarez on Sunday due to a boating accident in the Keys. A Westminster student since middle school, Lucas was loved by many and was known for being kind to everyone. He was a captain of the lacrosse team. In honor of his passing, all lacrosse games scheduled for this week have been postponed. An assembly will be held on Wednesday and counseling will be available for students and faculty. #ilovewcs #LA6