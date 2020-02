Encuentran una rana viva en el interior de un pimiento

View this post on Instagram

"It's like the Caramilk secret. How the frog ended up in the pepper, I have no idea," said Nicole Gagnon, after she and her husband Gérald Blackburn, found a live frog in with their food after coming home from their local grocery store. • The Saguenay, Que., couple, who found the whole situation funny, reported their discovery to the store and Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. • The little amphibian and the uneaten pepper are in a container. Officials will collect them and then figure out where the pepper — and the frog — came from. • Since the pepper is imported, the frog's file will be transferred to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. • • • Photo submitted by: Nicole Gagnon | @cbcmontreal