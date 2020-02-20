Hermano de Meghan Markle estalla contra ella por no apoyarlo económicamente “debería hacer su trabajo humanitario con nosotros”

Después del conocido pleito que mantienen los duques de Sussex con el padre de Meghan Markle– el cual podría ser llevado a tribunales-, y la reciente noticia de que la Reina les ha prohibido seguir usando la marca real que ellos mismos registraron, pareciera que la pareja ha tenido suficiente martirio por su decisión de abandonar a la realeza.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Pero la realidad es otra, el medio hermano de la exactriz ha salido al ojo público para admitir que- al igual que su padre- él también se siente avergonzado de la decisión que ha tomado junto al príncipe Harry. Asegurando además, durante una entrevista para The Sun, que ha pasado por momentos de profunda necesidad económica y que Meghan nunca lo ha ayudado en dicho aspecto.
Tom Markle (mismo nombre que su padre) de 53 años, ha afirmado en la misma entrevista que su relación sanguínea con la duquesa le ha traído muchos males: ““Estar asociado a Meghan casi me ha destruido. No tengo hogar y podría haber estado debajo de un puente con un cartel de cartón pidiendo dinero, pero afortunadamente mi mamá me ha acogido”.
El hombre compartió su hartazgo de escuchar de las muchas obras benéficas en que su hermana y su marido participan, refiriendo que debería comenzar ayudando a su familia: “Estoy harto de escuchar sobre ella y Harry ayudando a organizaciones benéficas por la causa que sea, ella debería haber hecho su trabajo humanitario por nosotros”.
