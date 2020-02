A$AP Rocky habla por primera vez de las condiciones “inhumanas” de su reciente arresto en Suecia

View this post on Instagram

@asaprocky’s artistic persona is that of a faintly haunted bon vivant— a persona, he explains, that extends beyond the recording booth, whether he’s ingesting LSD or amassing reams of luxury apparel.⁠ ⁠ @devhynes says that when they spend time together, “it’s really just hanging: getting our nails done, talking about other shit, music and movies, but it always fuels back into the work. It’s why he connects with all these people like me or @feliciathegoat or @blonded—we’re recording in bedrooms and hotel rooms and kitchens and it all stems from hanging out."⁠ ⁠ Rocky has also discussed his adventurous love life and says that a few years back he had a special, oversize bed custom-built to accommodate multiple partners (“the more the merrier,” he says). Read our cover story at the link in bio. (🖋️: Jonah Weiner, 📷: #JuergenTeller, styling: @henson) ⁠ ⁠