La policía de Miami busca a una vaca que se escapó hace unos días

For several months a loose cow has been seen wandering in the area of Sheridan & I-75. It has evaded capture by both our officers & assisting cow herders since January. If you know the owner of this cow, or if you know its whereabouts, contact the PPPD at 954-431-2200. 🐄 pic.twitter.com/S4QrBYYeIa

— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 11, 2020