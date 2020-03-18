Descubren a 42 inmigrantes indocumentados en un remolque de mudanza

El chofer de la camioneta pick up que los remolcaba tampoco tenía documentos migratorios

La Patrulla Fronteriza descubrió a 42 inmigrantes indocumentados que iban encerrados en un remolque de suele utilizarse para mudanzas cuando transitaban por un carretera cerca de la frontera de Caléxico, California.

Los

eran transportados 42 ndocumentados y otros 4 iban a bordo de la camioneta pick up que los jalaba

Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro station arrested a man suspected of smuggling 42 illegal immigrants, which most were dangerously packed in a towed utility trailer Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m., when agents observed a man driving a Ford F-250 with an enclosed utility trailer in tow. The vehicle was traveling away from a location that is known for human and narcotic smuggling.

Border Patrol agents conducted a vehicle stop and questioned the driver as to his citizenship. The driver stated that he was a Mexican citizen and indicated to the agents that there were people inside the trailer

order Patrol agents inspected the vehicle and trailer, which revealed 42 undocumented immigrants, 38 of which were in the trailer. The individuals inside the trailer were without food, water, ventilation or safety restraints. Additionally, the trailer was locked from the outside leaving the individuals with no way of exiting in case of an emergency. The trailer measured 12 feet by 6 feet, forcing the 38 individuals, two being juveniles, to cram together with no room for movement.

The driver, a 31-year-old man was determined to be a Mexican national illegally present in the United States.

The driver and all 42 undocumented immigrants, which included a total of three juveniles, were placed under arrest and transported to the Calexico station for further investigation.

“These individuals were put in extreme circumstances by a callous smuggling organization,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Ryan J. Scudder. “In the event of an accident the amount and degree of injuries could have been catastrophic. I am so grateful that our agents were able to keep these people from harm.”