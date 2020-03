Conmueve anciana que llora en supermercado por desabasto generado por coronavirus

Midday today.

Port Melbourne Coles.

Canned food aisle.

I’m told she was in tears.

This captures who is suffering from the me-first, unnecessary, trend of panic buying.

