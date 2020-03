Transporte gratuito en Culver City hasta nuevo aviso

Rides will be free beginning 3/19 Riders will now board via rear door except for passengers who need to utilize lift. Hand sanitizers for all. We will get through this. #COVID19 #coronavirus #Novelcoronavirus #socialdistancing More info NextCCBus App or https://t.co/ti2c0eqTqf pic.twitter.com/XmKVkaVB1l

— Culver CityBus (@CulverCityBus) March 19, 2020