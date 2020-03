Los 5 looks de Eiza González más polémicos

View this post on Instagram

250,000 crystals hand embroidered crosses on the dress an hand stitched buttons on the cape. One of the necklace had a 70 carat tanzanite. Drenched in diamonds and pearls. The detailing on this look was unbelievable. Thank you for taking your time to make such a beautiful dress for me @prabalgurung I’ll never forget you opened this door for me. Hope this is the first of many years 🖤