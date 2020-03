Alerta por el aumento de casos de coronavirus en Los Ángeles

@lapublichealth Announces One New Death Related to COVID-19 and 71 New Cases of Confirmed #COVID19 in Los Angeles County. 409 total cases. Over the last 48 hours there have been 132 new cases. View https://t.co/0b5FEZSMZj for more on case info. pic.twitter.com/wtgtcgxaVT

— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 22, 2020