Crocs dona 10,000 pares de zapatos diarios a los trabajadores de la salud por COVID-19

We are working hard to donate 10,000 pairs a day to those working in healthcare and currently have more than 400,000 people in line. All we can do is ask for your patience. Please check back tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET. It is our hope that we can get everyone a pair and do our part. pic.twitter.com/tfHobXGm1V

— Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) March 26, 2020