Novak Djokovic hace millonaria donación en equipo médico a Serbia

My wife @jelenadjokovic and I have donated 1 million euros via @novakfoundation for the purchase of medical equipment to help fight #COVID19 in Serbia. We are in this together.

Here’s our press conference where we share our message: https://t.co/hxA5DIFZDD pic.twitter.com/58O0c9XGRc

— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 27, 2020