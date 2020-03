Demi Lovato reta a Justin Bieber y a su esposa a cumplir este solidario challenge

View this post on Instagram

Doing my part for our world, want to join me and @doordash? 💕 I’m joining the #DoYourPartChallenge, thank you to @oliviaobrien for the nomination!! I will be sending meals to families in need to support them during this challenging time. Comment below to show me how you’re helping in your local communities! I’m challenging @scooterbraun, @arianagrande, @justinbieber and @haileybieber next!! #OpenForDelivery p.s. – if ordering food through a delivery service PLEASE select the leave at door option, wash your hands after grabbing the order for at least 20-40 seconds, and wipe down the packaging and surfaces that it touches 🙏🏼