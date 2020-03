Detienen a un hispano en Florida por toser a un policía y decir que tenía el coronavirus

23-yr old man who told arresting deputy he had COVID-19, then intentionally began coughing towards the officer is charged with Threat to a Public Servant. Sheriff William Snyder says such acts against his deputies will be met with zero tolerance. See MCSO FB for details. pic.twitter.com/7O5onyqSQz

— MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) March 29, 2020