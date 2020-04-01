Estas son las series y películas que llegarán a Hulu en abril de 2020

Inicia otro mes y con él las plataformas de streaming renuevan sus contenidos, dejando ir algunas series y películas y dándole la bienvenida a otras más. A continuación te presentamos lo nuevo que llegará a Hulu en abril de 2020.
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 1 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Películas:
The Ant Bully
Bangkok Dangerous
Bend It Like Beckham
Blazing Saddles
The Book Of Eli
The Boost
The Chumscrubber
Diary of a Hitman
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who
Dr. T. and the Women
The Eternal
Free Birds
The Full Monty
Fun in Acapulco
Gator
Get Smart
Gods and Monsters
Gorky Park
Hud
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Let Me In
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Mexican
Misery
Moll Flanders
Phone Booth
Repentance
Risky Business
Romancing the Stone
The Jewel of the Nile
The Sender
Shirley Valentine
Spider-Man
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
Who Let The Dogs Out
The X-Files: I Want to Believe
Zombieland
Series:
60 Days In: Narcoland: Season 1
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Season 4
Alone: Season 6
Breaking Amish: Seasons 2, 3 (TLC)
Bring It!: Season 5 (Lifetime)
Chopped: Season 36 (Food Network)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 12 (Food Network)
Dance Moms: Seasons 2, 6 (Lifetime)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Seasons 27-29 (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Season 3 (TLC)
The Family Chantel: Season 1 (TLC)
Fast N’ Loud: Season 13 (Discovery)
Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)
The Food That Built America: Season 1 (History)
Forged in Fire: Season 6 (History)
Gold Medal Families: Season 1 (Lifetime)
Hidden Potential: Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Season 120 (HGTV)
Kabukicho Sherlock: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Season 1 (A&E)
The Kitchen: Seasons 16-18 (Food Network)
Little Women: Atlanta: Season 5 (Lifetime)
Little Women: LA: Seasons 7, 8 (Lifetime)
Love It or List It: Season 14 (HGTV)
Married at First Sight: Season 9 (FYI)
Marrying Millions: Season 1 (Lifetime)
Property Brothers: Seasons 10, 11 (HGTV)
Taken at Birth: Season 1 (TLC)
Til Death Do Us Part: Season 1 (ID)
TRANsitioning: Season 1 (FYI)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 3 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Series:
Future Man: Season 3 – Original de Hulu
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Season 4 (Adult Swim)
Siren: Season 3 (Freeform)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 6 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Too Cautious Hero: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 7 DE ABRIL DE 2020
No Guns Life: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 8 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Parasite
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 9 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Season 2a (Dubbed) (Funimation)
Little Joe (2019)
Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series premiere (ABC)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 10 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 4 (Bravo)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 12 DE ABRIL DE 2020
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Season 9B (Discovery Family)
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Season 9B (Discovery Family)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 14 DE ABRIL DE 2020
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series premiere (ABC)
The Baker and the Beauty: Series premiere (ABC)
Songland: Season 2 premiere (NBC)
Unlocked (2017)
Vault (2019)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 15 DE ABRIL DE 2020
The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)
The Messenger (2009)
Mrs. America: Series premiere (FX on Hulu)
A Teacher (2013)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 16 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 (FX)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 20 DE ABRIL DE 2020
A Kind Of Murder (2016)
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 22 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Special-7: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 23 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Cunningham (2019)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 24 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Abominable (2019)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 29 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Footloose (2011)
