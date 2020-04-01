Estas son las series y películas que llegarán a Hulu en abril de 2020

Kill Bill 1 y 2 y Parasites son algunas de las películas disponibles ya en la plataforma

Inicia otro mes y con él las plataformas de streaming renuevan sus contenidos, dejando ir algunas series y películas y dándole la bienvenida a otras más. A continuación te presentamos lo nuevo que llegará a Hulu en abril de 2020.

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 1 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Películas:

The Ant Bully

Bangkok Dangerous

Bend It Like Beckham

Blazing Saddles

The Book Of Eli

The Boost

The Chumscrubber

Diary of a Hitman

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who

Dr. T. and the Women

The Eternal

Free Birds

The Full Monty

Fun in Acapulco

Gator

Get Smart

Gods and Monsters

Gorky Park

Hud

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Let Me In

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Mexican

Misery

Moll Flanders

Phone Booth

Repentance

Risky Business

Romancing the Stone

The Jewel of the Nile

The Sender

Shirley Valentine

Spider-Man

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Who Let The Dogs Out

The X-Files: I Want to Believe

Zombieland

Series:

60 Days In: Narcoland: Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Season 4

Alone: Season 6

Breaking Amish: Seasons 2, 3 (TLC)

Bring It!: Season 5 (Lifetime)

Chopped: Season 36 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 12 (Food Network)

Dance Moms: Seasons 2, 6 (Lifetime)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Seasons 27-29 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Season 3 (TLC)

The Family Chantel: Season 1 (TLC)

Fast N’ Loud: Season 13 (Discovery)

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)

The Food That Built America: Season 1 (History)

Forged in Fire: Season 6 (History)

Gold Medal Families: Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hidden Potential: Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Season 120 (HGTV)

Kabukicho Sherlock: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Season 1 (A&E)

The Kitchen: Seasons 16-18 (Food Network)

Little Women: Atlanta: Season 5 (Lifetime)

Little Women: LA: Seasons 7, 8 (Lifetime)

Love It or List It: Season 14 (HGTV)

Married at First Sight: Season 9 (FYI)

Marrying Millions: Season 1 (Lifetime)

Property Brothers: Seasons 10, 11 (HGTV)

Taken at Birth: Season 1 (TLC)

Til Death Do Us Part: Season 1 (ID)

TRANsitioning: Season 1 (FYI)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 3 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Series:

Future Man: Season 3 – Original de Hulu

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Siren: Season 3 (Freeform)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 6 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Too Cautious Hero: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 7 DE ABRIL DE 2020

No Guns Life: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 8 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Parasite

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 9 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Season 2a (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Little Joe (2019)

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series premiere (ABC)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 10 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 4 (Bravo)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 12 DE ABRIL DE 2020

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Season 9B (Discovery Family)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Season 9B (Discovery Family)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 14 DE ABRIL DE 2020

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series premiere (ABC)

The Baker and the Beauty: Series premiere (ABC)

Songland: Season 2 premiere (NBC)

Unlocked (2017)

Vault (2019)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 15 DE ABRIL DE 2020

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)

The Messenger (2009)

Mrs. America: Series premiere (FX on Hulu)

A Teacher (2013)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 16 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 (FX)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 20 DE ABRIL DE 2020

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 22 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Special-7: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 23 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Cunningham (2019)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 24 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Abominable (2019)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 29 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Footloose (2011)