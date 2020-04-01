ÚLTIMA HORA
Con mil muertos en 24 horas, EEUU tiene el peor día de cualquier país hasta ahora

Estas son las series y películas que llegarán a Hulu en abril de 2020

Kill Bill 1 y 2 y Parasites son algunas de las películas disponibles ya en la plataforma
Estas son las series y películas que llegarán a Hulu en abril de 2020
Hulu
Foto: Captura de Hulu
Por: Redacción

Inicia otro mes y con él las plataformas de streaming renuevan sus contenidos, dejando ir algunas series y películas y dándole la bienvenida a otras más. A continuación te presentamos lo nuevo que llegará a Hulu en abril de 2020.

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 1 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Películas:

The Ant Bully 

Bangkok Dangerous 

Bend It Like Beckham 

Blazing Saddles 

The Book Of Eli

The Boost 

The Chumscrubber

Diary of a Hitman 

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who

Dr. T. and the Women 

The Eternal 

Free Birds 

The Full Monty 

Fun in Acapulco 

Gator

Get Smart 

Gods and Monsters 

Gorky Park 

Hud 

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen 

Let Me In 

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Mexican

Misery 

Moll Flanders 

Phone Booth

Repentance 

Risky Business 

Romancing the Stone 

The Jewel of the Nile 

The Sender 

Shirley Valentine 

Spider-Man 

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Who Let The Dogs Out 

The X-Files: I Want to Believe 

Zombieland

Series:

60 Days In: Narcoland: Season 1 

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Season 4 

Alone: Season 6 

Breaking Amish: Seasons 2, 3 (TLC)

Bring It!: Season 5 (Lifetime)

Chopped: Season 36 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 12 (Food Network) 

Dance Moms: Seasons 2, 6 (Lifetime) 

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Seasons 27-29 (Food Network) 

Dr. Pimple Popper: Season 3 (TLC) 

The Family Chantel: Season 1 (TLC)

Fast N’ Loud: Season 13 (Discovery)

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)

The Food That Built America: Season 1 (History)

Forged in Fire: Season 6 (History)

Gold Medal Families: Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hidden Potential: Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Season 120 (HGTV)

Kabukicho Sherlock: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Season 1 (A&E)

The Kitchen: Seasons 16-18 (Food Network)

Little Women: Atlanta: Season 5 (Lifetime)

Little Women: LA: Seasons 7, 8 (Lifetime)

Love It or List It: Season 14 (HGTV)

Married at First Sight: Season 9 (FYI)

Marrying Millions: Season 1 (Lifetime) 

Property Brothers: Seasons 10, 11 (HGTV) 

Taken at Birth: Season 1 (TLC)

Til Death Do Us Part: Season 1 (ID)

TRANsitioning: Season 1 (FYI) 

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 3 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Series:

Future Man: Season 3 – Original de Hulu

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Siren: Season 3 (Freeform)

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 6 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Too Cautious Hero: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 7 DE ABRIL DE 2020

No Guns Life: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 8 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Parasite

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 9 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Season 2a (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Little Joe (2019)  

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series premiere (ABC)

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 10 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 4 (Bravo)

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 12 DE ABRIL DE 2020

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Season 9B (Discovery Family)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Season 9B (Discovery Family)

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 14 DE ABRIL DE 2020

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series premiere (ABC)

The Baker and the Beauty: Series premiere (ABC)

Songland: Season 2 premiere (NBC)

Unlocked (2017)

Vault (2019)

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 15 DE ABRIL DE 2020

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)

The Messenger (2009)

Mrs. America: Series premiere (FX on Hulu)

A Teacher (2013)

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 16 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 (FX)

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 20 DE ABRIL DE 2020

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 22 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Special-7: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 23 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Cunningham (2019)

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 24 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Abominable (2019)

 

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 29 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Footloose (2011)

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?