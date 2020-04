Imágenes de médicos y enfermeras de rodillas y rezando dan la vuelta al mundo

This is the most EMOTIONAL video i have seen today

Health workers praying to God before start of work

Mind you Italy have lost 51 doctors to #COVID19

And another thing I noticed

• Fully kitted with PPE

God will definitely help us but we need to help ourselves first!!! pic.twitter.com/eyyFFPtBHO

