Un cantante de 34 años muere en Miami por coronavirus: sus dos hermanos también dieron positivo

Brandon Robinson was a singer-songwriter from Lauderhill, FL, who was recording a new album. His mother says, "When he opened his mouth with that beautiful voice, it matched his personality a lot. He lived to make people happy."@MrComedyPR @tabloidbaby https://t.co/TUpvDnDiBd

— The Show Won't Go On (@TheShowWontGoOn) April 2, 2020