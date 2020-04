Vanessa Bryant celebra que el nuevo libro de Kobe Bryant sea bestseller

View this post on Instagram

5 championships 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆. 5 NYT bestsellers 📖📖📖📖📖. The Mamba strikes again. 🐍👑. My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting his legacy!!!! 🧡#GranityStudios