La tecnología al servicio de la fe
Estas iglesias de New Jersey tendrán streaming de las misas del domingo de pascua
Durante la pandemia las iglesias están celebrando sus misas sin feligreses presentes en persona. Las ceremonias religiosas son transmitidas en las redes sociales. (Catedral de Los Ángeles)
Redacción

La comunidad cristiana mundial ha experimentado una Semana Santa fuera de lo común. Normalmente, la gente llena las iglesias para recordar los últimos días de vida de Jesucristo, pero con las restricciones debido al coronavirus. los feligreses han tenido que quedarse en su casa.

Debido a esto, algunas iglesias se han apoyado de la tecnología para transmitir misas vía streaming y el domingo de pascua, una gran cantidad de recintos en New Jersey harán lo propio. A continuación te dejamos con el listado de todas ellas.

Atlantic County

Bergen County

Burlington County

Camden County

Cape May County

Cumberland County

Essex County

Gloucester County

Hudson County

Hunterdon County

Mercer County

Middlesex County

Monmouth County

Morris County

Ocean County

Passaic County

Salem County

Somerset County

Sussex County

Union County

Warren County

