Estas iglesias de New Jersey tendrán streaming de las misas del domingo de pascua

La comunidad cristiana mundial ha experimentado una Semana Santa fuera de lo común. Normalmente, la gente llena las iglesias para recordar los últimos días de vida de Jesucristo, pero con las restricciones debido al coronavirus. los feligreses han tenido que quedarse en su casa.
Debido a esto, algunas iglesias se han apoyado de la tecnología para transmitir misas vía streaming y el domingo de pascua, una gran cantidad de recintos en New Jersey harán lo propio. A continuación te dejamos con el listado de todas ellas.
Atlantic County
Bergen County
- Abundant Grace Christian Church
- Church Alive
- The Church of the Atonement
- Church of Jesus
- Church of the Presentation
- Cresskill Congregational Church
- First Baptist Church, Englewood
- First Presbyterian Church of Englewood
- First Presbyterian Church of Rutherford
- Grace Redeemer Church
- HOW Church
- India Christian Assembly of New Jersey
- Living Gospel Baptist Church
- Metro Community Church
- New Hope Baptist Church
- New Mercy Palisades Church
- North Jersey Vineyard Church
- St. Anthony of Padua Episcopal Church
- St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
- Ramsey Presbyterian Church
Burlington County
- Church Without Borders
- Columbus Baptist Church
- Fellowship Community Church
- First United Methodist Church
- The Haven Church
- HOPE Community Church
- Second Baptist Church of Moorestown
- Sovereign Grace Church
- Tabernacle Baptist Church
Camden County
- Audubon United Methodist Church
- The Connect Church
- Grace Bible Church
- Ferry Avenue United Methodist Church
- Mount Olivet Seventh-day Adventist Church
- Saint Michael’s Lutheran Church
- World Harvest Christian Center
Cape May County
Cumberland County
- Bethany Grace Community Church
- Chestnut Assembly of God
- Higher Places Ministries
- New Life World Outreach
- Shiloh Seventh Day Baptist Church
Essex County
- Bedrock of God’s Word Ministries
- Bethel Baptist Church International
- Calvary Evangelical Free Church
- The Center for Spiritual Living North Jersey
- Central Presbyterian Church Of Montclair
- Centro de Sanidad Refugio de Esperanza
- Citadel of Hope Mission
- Community Church of Cedar Grove
- Congregation B’Nai Jeshurun
- Covenant Presbyterian Church
- Elmwood United Presbyterian Church
- First Hopewell Baptist Church
- Glen Ridge Congregational Church
- Imani Baptist Church of Christ
- Messiah Baptist
- Montclair Community Church
- Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
- New Hope Baptist Church of East Orange
- Nutley Abundant Life Worship Center
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church
- Our Lady of Sorrows Church
- Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
- Roseville Presbyterian Church
- St. Francis of Assisi American National Catholic Church
- Saint James A.M.E. Church
- Wyoming Presbyterian Church
Gloucester County
- First Presbyterian Church of Clayton
- The First Presbyterian Church in Pitman
- Gloucester County Community Church
- Living Hope Worship Center
- Mercy Hill Presbyterian Church
- RockLife Church
Hudson County
- All Saints Episcopal Parish
- The Church of St. Paul and Incarnation
- Cityline Church
- Gospel Tabernacle of North Bergen
- Hoboken Grace
- The Hub Church
- Mount Pisgah AME Church
- The Purpose Church
- Redeemer
- St. Francis Church
- Saint Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church
- Tapestry Church
- Woodcliff Community Reformed Church
Hunterdon County
- Bethlehem Presbyterian Church
- Clinton United Methodist Church
- First Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Hunterdon County
- Flemington Presbyterian Church
- Frenchtown Presbyterian Church
- Grace Fellowship
- Landmark Christian Church
- Living Waters Lutheran Church
- South Ridge Community Church
- Stanton Reformed Church
- St. John the Evangelist
- Zion Lutheran Church
Mercer County
- Calvary Chapel of Mercer County
- Fellowship Capital City
- Hopewell United Methodist Church
- Lifechange Church
- Mount Pisgah AME Church
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
- Princeton Meadow Church
- Shiloh Baptist Church
- The United Presbyterian Church of Yardville
- Witherspoon Street Presbyterian Church
Middlesex County
- Abundant Life Family Worship Church
- Bayard Street Presbyterian Church
- Calvary Chapel Old Bridge
- Cathedral of St. Francis of Assis
- Central Jersey Church of Christ
- Cranbury Presbyterian
- Diocese of Metuchen
- First Baptist Church
- First Presbyterian Church at Dayton
- First Baptist Church of Metuchen
- Grace Church of North Brunswick
- Kendall Park Baptist Church
- Kingston Presbyterian Church
- Life Mission Worship Center
- Metro Park Assembly of God
- Metuchen Assembly of God
- New Destiny Family Worship Center
- New Durham Chapel
- Princeton Alliance Church
- St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
- St. Joseph Parish
- St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
- St. Paul’s
- The Unitarian Society
Monmouth County
- Bayshore Christian Fellowship
- Chinese American Bible Church
- Colts Neck Community Church
- Colts Neck Reformed Church
- First Baptist Church of Red Bank
- Grace Bible Church
- Gethseman Lutheran Church of Keyport
- Holmdel Community United Church of Christ
- Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
- Monmouth Community Christian Church
- Ocean Grove Church at St. Paul’s
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
- Searchlight Church
- St. George Greek Orthodox Church
- St. John’s United Methodist Church of Hazlet
- Tower Hill Church
Morris County
- Abiding Peace Lutheran Church
- The Community Church
- Evangel World Outreach Center
- Grace Church on the Mount
- Hillside Lutheran Brethren Church
- Notre Dame of Mount Carmel
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel
- St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church
- St. Cecilia Church
- St. Clement Pope & Martyr Church
- St. John’s Episcopal Church
- St. Luke Parish
- Trinity Baptist Church
- United Presbyterian Church
Ocean County
- Cornerstone Presbyterian Church
- Debows United Methodist Church
- Episcopal Church of The Holy Innocents
- Jackson Church
- New Beginnings Church
- The Presbyterian Church of Toms River
Passaic County
- The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist
- Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church
- Oasis of Grace
- Roger Williams Baptist Church
- Saint Clare Roman Catholic Church
- Skyline Church
- St. John Kanty Roman Catholic Church
- St. Mary Help of Christians Church
Salem County
- Calvary Baptist Church
- Elmer United Methodist Church
- Ebenezer United Methodist Church
- New Hope United Methodist Church
- Second Baptist Church
- Sharptown Church
Somerset County
- Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church
- Bishop Janes United Methodist Church
- Bound Brook Presbyterian Church
- Bridgewater United Methodist Church
- Crossroads Community Church
- Kingston Presbyterian Church
- Liberty Corner Presbyterian Church
- Millington Baptist Church
- Montgomery Evangelical Free Church
- North Branch Reformed Church
- Rutgers Community Christian Church
- Somerset Hills Baptist Church
- St. Joseph’s Parish
- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
- St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church
- St. Mary’s-Stony Hill Roman Catholic Church.
- Stonecrest Community Church
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Somerset Hills
- Zarephath Christian Church
Sussex County
- Christian Faith Fellowship Church
- The First Presbyterian Church of Sparta
- Frankford Plains United Methodist Church
- Institute for Spiritual Development
- Western Hills Christian Church
- Sparta Evangelical Free Church
- Unity of Sussex County
Union County
- The Agape Family Worship
- Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation
- Bethel AME Church
- Calvary Assembly
- Calvary Chapel
- Calvary Tabernacle
- Comunidad Cristiana
- Christ Church
- Cranford United Methodist Church
- Evangel Church
- Faith Lutheran Church
- First Baptist Church of Linden
- First United Methodist Church Westfield
- Hermanos Unidos En Cristo
- Liberty Church in Union
- Living Word Church
- Metropolitan Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Mount Olive Baptist Church
- New Providence Presbyterian Church.
- Oasis Church
- The Parish Community of St. Helen
- The Presbyterian Church in Westfield
- Renaissance Church in Summit
- Saint Bartholomew the Apostle Church
- St. John’s Baptist Church
- Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church
- Saint Thomas the Apostle Byzantine Church
- Townley Presbyterian Church
- The United Methodist Church of Summit
- Zion Lutheran Church
Warren County
- The Church of the Covenant
- The First Presbyterian Church of Hackettstown
- Marksboro Community Church
- St. Jude’s
- Trinity Church
- Washington Greenstone United Methodist Church
