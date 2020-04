Las mejores formas de aliviar tu ansiedad por el coronavirus

So glad to see @ladbible's "Cutting Through" campaign, which will provide important advice to be safe from #COVID19. This video features @WHO experts & guidance on protective measures for #coronavirus. It's so important that we're all guided by facts, not fear, in this fight. https://t.co/9PA5XJYUMy

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 10, 2020