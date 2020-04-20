El vestido que enamoró a Jennifer Aniston y otras celebridades

La actriz tiene un gran gusto al momento de elegir looks
Jennifer Aniston
Foto: Mezcalent
Por: Redacción

Sin duda Jennifer Aniston tiene un gusto exquisito al momento de vestir, pues es una de las actrices más fashionistas de Hollywood. Y por ello es que ha compartido diferentes vestidos con otras celebridades.

En el medio artístico es normal que las celebridades usen la misma prenda. Ejemplo claro de ello fue este vestido verde de The Vampire’s Wife, el diseño llamado “Falconetti” ha cautivado a más de una celebridad.

Hace un tiempo Aniston lo utilizó en el año 2018 cuando acudió al show de Jimmy Kimmel. Sin duda lució muy elegante y hermosa.

Por otro lado la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, también fue captada con este modelo, el cual logra capturar gran elegancia y porte en su look.

Según la cuenta oficial de la casa diseñadora famosas como Alexa Chung, Chloë Grace Moretz y Elisabeth Moss también han utilizado este diseño, aunque en diferente tonalidad. Pero sin duda el verde tan elegante es el favorito de miles.

