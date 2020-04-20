El vestido que enamoró a Jennifer Aniston y otras celebridades

Sin duda Jennifer Aniston tiene un gusto exquisito al momento de vestir, pues es una de las actrices más fashionistas de Hollywood. Y por ello es que ha compartido diferentes vestidos con otras celebridades.
En el medio artístico es normal que las celebridades usen la misma prenda. Ejemplo claro de ello fue este vestido verde de The Vampire’s Wife, el diseño llamado “Falconetti” ha cautivado a más de una celebridad.
Hace un tiempo Aniston lo utilizó en el año 2018 cuando acudió al show de Jimmy Kimmel. Sin duda lució muy elegante y hermosa.
Por otro lado la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, también fue captada con este modelo, el cual logra capturar gran elegancia y porte en su look.
🍻 Sláinte, Baile Átha Cliath! At Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Irish people from across the creative arts, sport, business and charity sector. Speaking this evening, The Duke said: • "Many of you this evening who demonstrate the breadth of our connections across the arts, sports, uniformed services, education and research, and charity sectors. • We value it as we do your friendship and are committed to strengthening it further". • #RoyalVisitIreland
Según la cuenta oficial de la casa diseñadora famosas como Alexa Chung, Chloë Grace Moretz y Elisabeth Moss también han utilizado este diseño, aunque en diferente tonalidad. Pero sin duda el verde tan elegante es el favorito de miles.
