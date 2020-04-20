El vestido que enamoró a Jennifer Aniston y otras celebridades

View this post on Instagram

🍻 Sláinte, Baile Átha Cliath! At Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Irish people from across the creative arts, sport, business and charity sector. Speaking this evening, The Duke said: • "Many of you this evening who demonstrate the breadth of our connections across the arts, sports, uniformed services, education and research, and charity sectors. • We value it as we do your friendship and are committed to strengthening it further". • #RoyalVisitIreland