Eugenie Bouchard subasta una cita con ella para regalar alimentos a personas necesitadas 

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏼 ALL IN CHALLENGE 🙏🏼 I’m so excited to be a part of the @allinchallenge! @15sof and I want to offer a fun tennis experience. You and a friend can pick ANY tournament to come to, sit in my player box with my team, come to dinner with me 😏 and get a signed racket! All expenses paid! Go to the link in my bio to donate for a chance to win. 100% of the proceeds go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. It’s been so inspiring seeing everyone create their own All In Challenges. Together we can do this ♥️ Let’s hang out, and make a difference in the world.