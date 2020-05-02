Amor en las alturas: los enormes jugadores de la NBA con sus parejas que parecen diminutas

¿Alguna vez han imaginado salir con alguien que mida más que la puerta de tu apartamento? ¿Que no quepa en tu coche? ¿Que tenga que mandarse a hacer un coche especial debido a su altura? Pues estas chicas, sí.
Para muchas de las parejas de la NBA la diferencia de altura simplemente es increíble, como o demuestran estas, algunas de las más célebres parejas de los basquetbolista más famosos del mundo:
Shaquille O’Neal y Nicole Alexander
#ParejasFamosasNBA: Nicole Alexander y Shaquille O’Neal. #Curiosibasket #NBA pic.twitter.com/TrotDUO4wL
— CURIOSIBASKET (@CURIOSIBASKET) October 2, 2015
Chris Bosh y su esposa Adrienne
DWAYNE WADE, GABRIELLE UNION, CHRIS BOSH AND WIFE IN HAITI pic.twitter.com/OCvBG1o7TZ
— HAITIANPRIDE (@Haitianpride509) February 16, 2015
De Andre Jordan & Amber Alvarez
DeAndre Jordan Wife – Girlfriend Amber Alvarez, Model https://t.co/Q5yphP91KV pic.twitter.com/BRWT2R2NzJ
— Empire BBK (@EmpireBBK) December 11, 2016
Tristan Thompson y Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian is torn over whether to choose her ex Tristan Thompson as her sperm donor for her second child.⁰⁰
🗣If you were going to have another baby, would you want them to be genetic siblings? pic.twitter.com/A8NNVKUWR9
— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) April 27, 2020
Carmelo y Lala Anthony
Carmelo and Lala share a quick moment postgame pic.twitter.com/tmqupY5Czp
— Casey Holdahl (@CHold) November 26, 2019
Boban y Milita Marjanovic
Boban Marjanovic & his wife Milica! https://t.co/bSDwY89Vk5 pic.twitter.com/IwiVJA69WT
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 19, 2016
(otra vez) Shaquille O’neal y Leticia Rolle
BSO: Photos of Shaq's New Lady Laticia Rolle http://t.co/z6Tv6KSA2L pic.twitter.com/h7WdnIlqWu
— Robert Littal (@BSO) June 24, 2014
Recibe gratis las noticias más importantes y más leídas diariamente en tu email