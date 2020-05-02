Amor en las alturas: los enormes jugadores de la NBA con sus parejas que parecen diminutas

Las imágenes de estas parejas parecen pasadas por Photoshop
Shaquille O'Neal mide 2.16 metros.
Foto: Marcus Ingram / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

¿Alguna vez han imaginado salir con alguien que mida más que la puerta de tu apartamento? ¿Que no quepa en tu coche? ¿Que tenga que mandarse a hacer un coche especial debido a su altura? Pues estas chicas, sí.

Para muchas de las parejas de la NBA la diferencia de altura simplemente es increíble, como o demuestran estas, algunas de las más célebres parejas de los basquetbolista más famosos del mundo:

Shaquille O’Neal y Nicole Alexander

Chris Bosh y su esposa Adrienne

De Andre Jordan & Amber Alvarez

Tristan Thompson y Khloe Kardashian

Carmelo y Lala Anthony

Boban y Milita Marjanovic

(otra vez) Shaquille O’neal y Leticia Rolle

