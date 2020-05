VÍDEO: Joven baila en calles vacías de su ciudad y conquista las redes sociales con las imágenes

View this post on Instagram

Talking about @peterleung_choreo 's project and Covid-19 situation for dancers nowadays @nationaleoperaballet @gaynorminden_europe . Six dancers from the Dutch National Ballet headed out into the empty streets of Amsterdam this week to perform their parts in a piece of choreography inspired by the coronavirus lockdown. #BalletDancers #HetNationaleBallet #Amsterdam #Project #DancingintheStreets #Reuters #BalletWorld #GaynorMinden #PointeShoes