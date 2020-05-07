Kate Middleton lanza un proyecto fotográfico sobre la forma en que se vive el coronavirus en Reino Unido

View this post on Instagram

New photos have been released for Kate's #HOLDSTILL campaign with the National Portrait Gallery. These are absolutely breaking my heart – in the most beautiful, heartwarming way.

Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.

People from across the UK are invited to submit a photographic portrait, which they are encouraged to accompany with a short written submission. The project will focus on three themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness. Entries can be made from Thursday May 7 and the closing date will be June 18. One hundred shortlisted portraits will be featured in a digital exhibition and a selection will also be shown across the UK later this year.

The palace described the project as "completely free and open to all ages and abilities," adding that "Hold Still will serve to allow the nation to capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of lockdown which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, and human tragedy and hope."

A statement also noted that images will be assessed based on the emotion and experience they convey rather than the photographic quality, and entries can be captured on a phone or camera. "Even if we are alone, we can all create something together," Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the National Portrait Gallery London, said. "We are honoured to partner with The Duchess of Cambridge on the Hold Still project, which will provide an inclusive perspective on, and an important historical record of, these unprecedented times, expressed through the faces of the nation."