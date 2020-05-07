Kate Middleton lanza un proyecto fotográfico sobre la forma en que se vive el coronavirus en Reino Unido

La duquesa de Cambridge y la National Portrait Gallery lanzaron este jueves Hold Still, un proyecto fotográfico comunitario con el que ambicionan “capturar el estado de ánimo, los temores y los sentimientos” del Reino Unido en plena pandemia por COVID-19.
Kate Middleton, la esposa del príncipe William, y el museo londinense han invitado a los ciudadanos del país a presentar fotos que hayan sido tomadas durante esta época extraordinaria.
También se alienta a los participantes a proporcionar un breve texto escrito, junto con sus imágenes, en el que cuenten las experiencias y emociones de los retratados en las instantáneas.
El proyecto, centrado en tres temáticas principales: “Gente que ayuda y héroes”, “Tu nueva normalidad” y “Actos de amabilidad”, es gratuito y está abierto a participantes de todas las edades y oficios.
View this post on Instagram
ɴᴇᴡ ᴘʜᴏᴛᴏs // ʜᴏʟᴅ sᴛɪʟʟ New photos have been released for Kate's #HOLDSTILL campaign with the @nationalportraitgallery!! These are absolutely breaking my heart – in the most beautiful, heartwarming way. Thank you so much @npg and @kensingtonroyal for sharing these with us! ♥️ SWIPE RIGHT!!!! 👉🏼👉🏼👉🏼 Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.” People from across the UK are invited to submit a photographic portrait, which they are encouraged to accompany with a short written submission. The project will focus on three themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness. Entries can be made from Thursday May 7 and the closing date will be June 18. One hundred shortlisted portraits will be featured in a digital exhibition and a selection will also be shown across the UK later this year. The palace described the project as “completely free and open to all ages and abilities,” adding that “Hold Still will serve to allow the nation to capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of lockdown which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, and human tragedy and hope.” A statement also noted that images will be assessed based on the emotion and experience they convey rather than the photographic quality, and entries can be captured on a phone or camera. “Even if we are alone, we can all create something together,” Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the National Portrait Gallery London, said. “We are honoured to partner with The Duchess of Cambridge on the Hold Still project, which will provide an inclusive perspective on, and an important historical record of, these unprecedented times, expressed through the faces of the nation.” 𝕋𝔸𝔾𝕊 — #katemiddleton #katemiddletonfans #duchessofcambridge #katemiddletonedit #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #dukeandduchessofcambridge #williamandkate #kateandwilliam #royalwatcher #cambridgeroyalfamily #cambridgesus #royals #royalfamily
La National Portrait Gallery explica hoy en una nota que con esta iniciativa se mostrará la fotografía del Reino Unido en estos momentos, con retratos de confinamiento que reflejarán “valentía, humor, tristeza, creatividad, amabilidad, tragedia y esperanza”.
También servirá como “recordatorio de la importancia de las conexiones humanas en épocas de adversidad: que si bien nos encontramos separados físicamente, como comunidad y nación afrontamos los desafíos juntos”.
“A todos nos han impactado algunas de las imágenes increíbles que hemos visto, que nos han dado una percepción de las experiencias e historias de los ciudadanos de todo el país”, apuntó la duquesa en el comunicado.
View this post on Instagram
Launched by The Duchess of Cambridge in collaboration with the #NationalPortraitGallery, #HoldStill2020 is an ambitious community project to create a unique photographic portrait which captures the spirit, mood, hopes, fears and feelings of the nation as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak.⠀ ⠀ Completely free and open to all ages and abilities, Hold Still will capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of lockdown which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, and human tragedy and hope.⠀ ⠀ One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August.⠀ ⠀ The images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise.⠀ ⠀ Submit your images through the link in bio and share your portraits on Instagram by using #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance of featuring on our account. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #StayAtHome #NationalPortraitGallery #Portraiture ⠀
Agregó que algunas de esas instantáneas son “imágenes desesperadamente tristes que muestran la tragedia humana de esta pandemia y otras inspiradoras que muestran a la gente uniéndose para apoyar a aquellos que son más vulnerables”.
“Hold Still pretende captar un retrato de la nación, del estado de ánimo de la misma, por lo que todo el mundo está pasando en estos momentos. Fotografías reflejando resiliencia, valentía, amabilidad, todas esas cosas que experimentan las personas”, agregó la duquesa.
Como parte de la iniciativa, Kate ha participado en entrevistas, emitidas hoy en un programa de ITV, en las que habla sobre el proyecto.
Las fotografías podrán entregarse desde hoy -vía http://www.npg.org.uk/holdstill- hasta el 18 de junio y de ellas se seleccionará un centenar que se exhibirán de manera digital, abiertas a todo el mundo.
Además, una selección de esos retratos, que pueden ser tomados mediante cámaras o teléfonos móviles, se mostrará a finales de año por todo el país.
El proyecto valorará más allá de la calidad o complejidad técnica de la imagen, la fuerza de la emoción que refleje.
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email