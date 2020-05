Meghan Markle pierde el primer round en batalla legal contra diario británico

View this post on Instagram

Last week, Thomas Markle revealed a deeply personal letter from Meghan that asked him to “stop lying and creating pain.” Now, some believe she wanted him to take their private correspondence public. What’s really going on here? Link in bio for the full story. ____ 🎨 @theebrockway #royals #royalfamily #theroyals #meghanandharry #harryandmeghan #meghanmarkle #princeharry #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #thomasmarkle #markle #markles