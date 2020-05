¡Por fin! Los príncipes Harry y William se reconcilian en plena cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

We’ve received a lovely message from HRH the Duke of Cambridge. Thank you to the Duke and the Duke of Sussex for all your support over the years and now in this uncertain time. We’re incredibly grateful for all of our supporters (including you reading this right now) for making it possible for us to help young people change the world. We hope this brightens your day – it certainly did ours! @kensingtonroyal @sussexroyal