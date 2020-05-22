La esposa de Nick Cordero, el actor de Broadway al que le amputaron una pierna por COVID-19, informa que su salud va cuesta abajo

La salud de Nick Cordero, actor que permanece internado desde marzo pasado por coronavirus, va cuesta abajo, según informó su esposa, Amanda Kloots.
La pareja del actor afirmó que Cordero resultó negativo en la prueba de detección de Covid-19 más reciente que se le practicó, pero aún sufre secuelas como accidentes cerebrovasculares leves y shock séptico.
View this post on Instagram
Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai ❤️ We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick
“Desafortunadamente las cosas están yendo cuesta abajo en este momento, así que estoy pidiendo nuevamente todas sus oraciones.
“No es así como termina su historia, estoy segura. Por favor, sólo manténganos en sus oraciones y pensamientos”, pidió a través de una sesión de Instagram Live.
View this post on Instagram
Dear Nick, I miss you so much. Sometimes this whole thing doesn’t even feel real. Sometimes it feels like you are just away doing a job and you’re going to walk through the door at any moment. I miss my hubby. I miss holding your hand. I miss your gnocchi dinners. I miss watching tv with you at night and always falling asleep on your lap in five minutes. I miss laughing with you. I miss seeing you with Elvis. I can’t wait to have you home. #day37
El histrión que participó en obras como Waitress permanece hospitalizado desde marzo pasado en el Centro Médico Cedars-Sinai de Los Ángeles, y como parte de las complicaciones ocasionadas por el nuevo coronavirus se le amputó una pierna por coagulación de sangre; el pasado 12 de mayo despertó de un coma inducido.
