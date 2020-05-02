Retiran ventilador a Nick Cordero, el actor de Broadway al que le amputaron una pierna por coronavirus

View this post on Instagram
We did this photo shoot with our friend @ash_a_ley about a month ago. I remember at the time saying to her that I really wanted to capture this time right now. Wow, am I glad we did! It’s Day 17 since Nick went under. Today his body is adjusting. Adjusting to being off ECMO, adjusting to more medications and some sideways steps but we are staying positive. He is no doubt receiving the best care from the team @cedarssinai ❤️ Continued prayers for our guy. I’ll see you at 3pm to sing and dance to Live Your Life! #wakeupnick
Nick Cordero, actor de Broadway, evoluciona favorablemente en su lucha contra el Covid-19, por lo que le fue retirado el ventilador que le ayudaba a respirar, reportó Page Six.
La esposa del histrión, Amanda Kloots, compartió la evolución positiva de Cordero a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
“Lo hicieron, él está bien y ya no tiene ventilador!”, publicó
Médicos retiraron el aparato y realizaron una traqueotomía para colocar un tubo de oxígeno.
Cordero ha estado internado en el apartado de cuidados intensivos del Hospital Cedars Sinai de Los Ángeles, California, desde principios de abril, y debido a complicaciones provocadas por el Covid-19 le fue amputada una pierna.
Kloots también señaló que recientemente realizaron nuevas pruebas de detección del virus que resultaron negativas.
This family's suffering has touched my heart. Just like Nazanin's. Please follow @amandakloots for updates on @nickcordero1 and his #coronavirus ordeal. He has been unconscious for a month and has had his leg amputated … Nick who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his performance in “Bullets Over Broadway,” has been sick with the virus for weeks. Kloots said on Instagram that her husband started displaying symptoms on March 20 and that they were initially told by health care providers that he had pneumonia. The actor entered the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai on March 31 and was placed on a ventilator, Kloots noted on Instagram on April 1 that Cordero was “unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen.” Last week, Kloots said in an Instagram story that Cordero’s leg had to be amputated that day. His lungs are severely damaged as if he had smoked 50 years. Yesterday was put on the trach.. pray for him❤
“Estas son noticias sorprendentes, chicos, realmente necesitábamos que esto sucediera para quitarle el ventilador. Esto será mucho más cómodo para Nick, aunque esté inconsciente, con esto se sentirá mejor”, señaló la esposa de Cordero.
