El hijo de Madonna hace un impresionante homenaje a George Floyd bailando como Michael Jackson

Sin decir una palabra, David Banda se pronunció en contra del racismo y la violencia
El hijo de Madonna hace un impresionante homenaje a George Floyd bailando como Michael Jackson
Madonna
Foto: BEN STANSALL / AFP / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

La muerte de George Floyd ha causado indignación a nivel mundial, y no sólo los famosos han expresado su repudio al racismo y la violencia, sino también sus familiares, tal es el caso de David Banda, hijo de la cantante Madonna, quien a su manera hizo un homenaje al hombre fallecido.

La propia Madonna publicó en su cuenta de Instagram un largo video en el que David (quien no dice una palabra) ejecuta la coreografía de Michael Jackson a su éxito “They don’t care about us”. En el clip se escuchan aplausos al ritmo del tema y hasta un silbido que sigue la melodía.

La reina del pop escribió el siguiente mensaje junto a su publicación: “Mientras las noticias del brutal asesinato de George Floyd viajan alrededor del mundo, mi hijo David baila para hacerle honor y tributo a George y su familia”. El video cuenta ya con más de 420 mil reproducciones.

