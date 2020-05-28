El hijo de Madonna hace un impresionante homenaje a George Floyd bailando como Michael Jackson

La muerte de George Floyd ha causado indignación a nivel mundial, y no sólo los famosos han expresado su repudio al racismo y la violencia, sino también sus familiares, tal es el caso de David Banda, hijo de la cantante Madonna, quien a su manera hizo un homenaje al hombre fallecido.
View this post on Instagram
with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with his face in the street is the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time. This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride. This has to stop!! Until we can over come Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops. God Bless you George Floyd Im so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end? 🙏🏼 I pray to GOD it does one day. Until then—Fuck The Police! Yea I said it. Im not interested in being PC. Im interested in Justice. @shaunking #georgefloyd #justice #guncontrol
La propia Madonna publicó en su cuenta de Instagram un largo video en el que David (quien no dice una palabra) ejecuta la coreografía de Michael Jackson a su éxito “They don’t care about us”. En el clip se escuchan aplausos al ritmo del tema y hasta un silbido que sigue la melodía.
La reina del pop escribió el siguiente mensaje junto a su publicación: “Mientras las noticias del brutal asesinato de George Floyd viajan alrededor del mundo, mi hijo David baila para hacerle honor y tributo a George y su familia”. El video cuenta ya con más de 420 mil reproducciones.
Impresionante: a sus 54 años, Brooke Shields muestra su cuerpo usando un bikini neón
En ajustados leggings, Livia Brito enseña sus mejores pasos de baile
Elettra Lamborghini se graba al despertar, exponiendo sus tatuajes
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email