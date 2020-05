Niño de 12 años se suicida por el coronavirus y el padre graba un vídeo que se compartió millones de veces

Unite4OurFight & Hayden's Corner 🥊

Brooks Gibbs, emotional and social resilience educator, reached out to us and created this video for Hayden’s Corner. He’s helping support our cause to raise awareness about the need for social and emotional resources for children, and we appreciate and applaud his continuous efforts to help parents and educators raise emotionally resilient kids. Hayden’s Corner was created by our friend and business partner, Brad Hunstable, who lost his son as a result of the pandemic this past month. We ask that you join us in memory of Hayden and for all the children that deserve a fighting chance against all odds. 🥊 Join the movement: https://www.gofundme.com/f/haydens-corner Unite4OurFight: http://www.unite4ourfight.org#THATSmile #HaydensCorner #Unite4OurFight

Posted by Evander Holyfield on Friday, May 1, 2020