Violentos disturbios durante una marcha en Los Ángeles, en protesta por la muerte de George Floyd

Hay varios autos de la policía incendiados y destruídos. Declaran toque de queda en el centro de Los Ángeles
Un auto de LAPD incendiado durante las manifestaciones tras la muerte de George Floyd en Los Ángeles.
Foto: Mario Tama / Getty Images
Por: Maria Ortiz

El sábado por la tarde, miles de manifestantes marcharon por las calles del distrito de Fairfax, en Los Ángeles, para expresar su indignación por la muerte de George Floyd en Minneapolis debido a la violencia policial, y se registró una respuesta masiva de los agentes de policía de Los Ángeles, que se enfrentaron a los manifestantes.

La manifestación se originó como un evento organizado en Pan Pacific Park, que atrajo a una gran multitud que finalmente se extendió por las calles cercanas.

Los manifestantes se dirigieron hacia el oeste por Third Street antes de reunirse en la intersección de Fairfax Avenue.

Inicialmente, el tráfico se enredaba antes de que las calles abarrotadas finalmente se cerraran.

Hay reportes de varios medios locales y nacionales de enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y la policía y de incendio y destrozos a vehículos policiales.

Departamento de Policía de Los Ángeles (LAPD), anunció que hay un toque de queda de 8:00 p.m. del sábado a 5:30 a.m. del domingo en el centro de Los Ángeles:

El alcalde Los Ángeles también explicó el toque de queda que se impuso desde hoy en una comparecencia en Twitter:

