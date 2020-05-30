Violentos disturbios durante una marcha en Los Ángeles, en protesta por la muerte de George Floyd

El sábado por la tarde, miles de manifestantes marcharon por las calles del distrito de Fairfax, en Los Ángeles, para expresar su indignación por la muerte de George Floyd en Minneapolis debido a la violencia policial, y se registró una respuesta masiva de los agentes de policía de Los Ángeles, que se enfrentaron a los manifestantes.

WANT EVERYONE TO KNOW WE PEACEFULLY PROTESTED FROM #THEGROVE TO #BEVERLYHILLS . ANY ATTEMPT TO PAINT US AS NON-PEACEFUL IS BULLSHIT. THE BLM LEADERS TOLD US TO STAY PEACEFUL BEFORE WALKING! #BLMLA #BlackLivesMatter #protests #LosAngelesProtest pic.twitter.com/P6lojmTQRw

La manifestación se originó como un evento organizado en Pan Pacific Park, que atrajo a una gran multitud que finalmente se extendió por las calles cercanas.

Fairfax & Beverly Black Lives Matter Protest. It was peaceful until the police instagated #ICantBreath #JusticeForGeorge #JusticeForFloyd #BlacklivesMaters #LosAngelesProtest pic.twitter.com/nn8zPFH9Sf

Los manifestantes se dirigieron hacia el oeste por Third Street antes de reunirse en la intersección de Fairfax Avenue.

Inicialmente, el tráfico se enredaba antes de que las calles abarrotadas finalmente se cerraran.

Hay reportes de varios medios locales y nacionales de enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y la policía y de incendio y destrozos a vehículos policiales.

Departamento de Policía de Los Ángeles (LAPD), anunció que hay un toque de queda de 8:00 p.m. del sábado a 5:30 a.m. del domingo en el centro de Los Ángeles:

CURFEW in Downtown LA tonight. No one is allowed in public or on the streets.

The curfew will apply to DTLA, between the 110 fwy on the west, Alameda on the east, and 10 fwy on the south, and 101 fwy on the north between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Violators subject to arrest.

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 30, 2020