Autoridades de Compton, California rechazan el violento arresto de un joven por parte del Departamento del Sheriff

On behalf of the great and resilient residents of Compton, black and brown human beings, WE challenge the Sheriff’s department TO SEIZE the opportunity to evolve with society and eradicate the systemic racism and paramilitary tactics rooted in a tradition of white supremacy and intimidation, of racially profiling black and brown people, from threatening our children and inflicting TRAUMA. We’ve had enough! This is a new generation and we’ve picked up the baton from our elders and ancestors. And if anyone is wondering what is happening in our nation, as sure as we’re here today standing on the MLK monument, we WILL make it to freedom. This world has entered the final leg of the marathon for justice. And this time, it’s not just black and brown people on the front lines, we have our allies with us – every ethnicity, every nation. And the fight will continue until we are free. As I close, Whether or not the news media chooses to acknowledge and report on it – know this, this community full of beautiful black, brown, Samoan and all people are united. We are taking on all threats to the future of our children both foreign and domestic. We are Compton United, Compton Strong. Press Conference June 10, 2020 📷 @100kdai #ComptonUnited #ComptonStrong