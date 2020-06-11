Autoridades de Compton, California rechazan el violento arresto de un joven por parte del Departamento del Sheriff

La alcaldesa de Compton, California, Aja Brown, repudió el violento arresto de un joven de 24 años que fue golpeado repetidas veces con rodillazos por al menos tres oficiales del Departamento del Sheriff de Los Ángeles (LASD).
La golpiza que el joven Dalvin Prince recibió lo dejó costillas fracturadas. El incidente fue grabado por un transeúnte la noche del 31 de mayo.
The police in Compton don’t give bout no protest pic.twitter.com/FmnOYu8XVh
— Lil Martin (@Reallilmartin) June 1, 2020
Según el jefe del LASD, Alex Villanueva, el joven era sospechoso de saqueos.
“Yo no sé de dónde venía Dalvin o a dónde iba. Eso realmente no importa. Él aún no ha sido acusado de ningún crimen, no sido presentado antes un juez”, afirmó la alcaldesa Aja Brown.
Brown y otros líderes locales de la ciudad al sur de Los Ángeles, rechazaron la actuación del LASD y pidieron una investigación de los hechos, y a su vez, pidieron que los oficiales fueran removidos de la jurisdicción y reemplazados por otros.
On behalf of the great and resilient residents of Compton, black and brown human beings, WE challenge the Sheriff’s department TO SEIZE the opportunity to evolve with society and eradicate the systemic racism and paramilitary tactics rooted in a tradition of white supremacy and intimidation, of racially profiling black and brown people, from threatening our children and inflicting TRAUMA. We’ve had enough! This is a new generation and we’ve picked up the baton from our elders and ancestors. And if anyone is wondering what is happening in our nation, as sure as we’re here today standing on the MLK monument, we WILL make it to freedom. This world has entered the final leg of the marathon for justice. And this time, it’s not just black and brown people on the front lines, we have our allies with us – every ethnicity, every nation. And the fight will continue until we are free. As I close, Whether or not the news media chooses to acknowledge and report on it – know this, this community full of beautiful black, brown, Samoan and all people are united. We are taking on all threats to the future of our children both foreign and domestic. We are Compton United, Compton Strong. Press Conference June 10, 2020 📷 @100kdai #ComptonUnited #ComptonStrong
“Pedimos el mismo trato que los oficiales les dan a los residentes de otras comunidades como Malibu o Palos Verdes. De acuerdo al tamaño del contrato con la ciudad, tienen 22 millones de razones para hacerlo”, aseguró Brown durante una conferencia de prensa el pasado miércoles.
La ciudad de Compton contrata al Departamento del Sheriff de Los Ángeles por $22 millones de dólares al año para realizar las labores de seguridad pública.
