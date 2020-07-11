Así reaccionó Jenni Rivera cuando un ex de Chiquis le gritó “cerda gorda”

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for teaching me to be strong….to keep my head held high, despite the adversities. Thank you for your hard way of teaching me lessons, it was your way of showing me how much you loved me. Thank you for always saying, “figure it out” when I faced something I didn’t know how to do…because ever since you left that’s been my motto. Thank you for the times you said, “Don’t bitch out, Chiquis!” … “Finish what you start.” …. “You’re not a victim” …. “Don’t feel sorry for yourself.” …. “Get back up, dust your shoulders off, and try again.” …. all those things, have made me into the woman I am today. Thank YOU! Thank you for teaching me to be a whole ass woman at such a young age. #PowerTeam like in this picture is how I still see us. We know the plan, and I will continue to do my part. 🙏🏻🤍✨ #GodWilling Today I celebrate YOU, and all you continue to be in this world. I’m so proud to be yours. I love and miss you every single day, but what gives me peace is knowing you’re at peace. Happy Birthday momma. Until our eyes meet again #JenniVIVE in my heart forever. #Jenni51