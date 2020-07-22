VIDEO: Un potente rayo golpea la Estatua de la Libertad durante una tormenta en Nueva York

Mikey Cee, un fotógrafo de Nueva York, compartió en Twitter las imágenes del gran rayo que cayó en la icónica estatua

Un video compartido en las redes sociales capturó el momento en que la Estatua de la Libertad fue golpeada por un rayo masivo el miércoles, durante una poderosa tormenta eléctrica en la ciudad de Nueva York.

“El mejor video que he capturado”, escribió el fotógrafo Mikey Cee cuando lo publicó en Twitter.

Mikey Cee había publicado antes en Twitter un video de fuertes vientos cerca de la isla Ellis.

WAS THIS A TORNADO JUST NOW AT ELLIS ISLAND?! Just got this footage at work. Easily 60mph winds. That was insane! @LeeGoldbergABC7 pic.twitter.com/SPzUgeBP1W — Mikey Cee (@_Mikey_Cee) July 22, 2020

Otros también publicaron increíbles imágenes de la potente tormenta:

Te puede interesar: