El humo del incendio Apple en California oscurece el cielo en Arizona

Impresionantes fotos muestran cómo el humo de un incendio forestal en California viajó cientos de miles de millas

Un satélite de NASA captó la impresionante nube de humo del llamado Apple Fire que se extendió cientos de miles de kilómetros desde California hasta Arizona.

El Satélite Ambiental Geoestacionario Operativo 17 (GOES-17) adquirió la siguiente imagen del incendio Apple cuando estalló cerca del Bosque Nacional San Bernardino en California. GOES-17 es operado por la Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA) y es parte de la serie de satélites GOES, que ayudan a observar y pronosticar cambios en el clima en nuestro planeta.

El incendio comenzó el 31 de julio, y desde los primeros días de agosto, la larga columna de humo hizo que los residentes de Arizona despertaran a un cielo teñido de naranja.

Way too early for sunset! 🍎🔥Smoke from the Apple Fire caused an early sunset over parts of Arizona. #EarlySunset #AppleFire #AppleFireSunset pic.twitter.com/F2gY9H9R1U — Arizona Progressive (@AZProgressive) August 3, 2020

Woke up to a red sun in #Arizona caused by smoke filling the skies from the Apple Fire in California. May the firefighters and residents, both human and animal kind, stay safe. #SundayMorning #AppleFire pic.twitter.com/9OOLR1X89u — Betty Flores (@phxbetty) August 2, 2020

Crazy weekend in Southern California for wildfires. It may look like clouds in these photos, but it's really smoke billowing from the still-burning, 32-mile Apple Fire. Smoke has reached all the way to southeast Arizona, some 400 miles away. pic.twitter.com/w9h43O50eC — Amanda Ulrich (@AmandaCUlrich) August 3, 2020

I read that the California wildfire in Apple Canyon is sending smoke across Arizona. Never saw the sun look like this – two photos, one 7 am to the east and then 7 pm to the west of here. Totally weird! pic.twitter.com/9su0b4pgC8 — cobalt123 (@cobalt123) August 3, 2020

Las altas temperaturas, los vientos fuertes y el terreno empinado han dificultado la lucha contra el llamado Apple Fire que consumido 26,850 acres desde su inicio el viernes 31 de julio.

Hasta el momento los bomberos han logrado contener las llamas en un 15% y más de 7,800 personas han sido evacuadas.