El humo del incendio Apple en California oscurece el cielo en Arizona

El humo del incendio Fire en California se extiende a Arizona, el 2 de agosto de 2020.
Foto: National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS)/NOAA / Cortesía
Por: Maria Ortiz

Un satélite de NASA captó la impresionante nube de humo del llamado Apple Fire que se extendió cientos de miles de kilómetros desde California hasta Arizona.

El Satélite Ambiental Geoestacionario Operativo 17 (GOES-17) adquirió la siguiente imagen del incendio Apple cuando estalló cerca del Bosque Nacional San Bernardino en California. GOES-17 es operado por la Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA) y es parte de la serie de satélites GOES, que ayudan a observar y pronosticar cambios en el clima en nuestro planeta.

El humo dispersado por el incendio Apple se observa en la imagen del 2 de agosto. /Foto: Cortesía Joshua Stevens/Observatorio de la Tierra/GOES-17/NASA

El incendio comenzó el 31 de julio, y desde los primeros días de agosto, la larga columna de humo hizo que los residentes de Arizona despertaran a un cielo teñido de naranja.

Las altas temperaturas, los vientos fuertes y el terreno empinado han dificultado la lucha contra el llamado Apple Fire que consumido 26,850 acres desde su inicio el viernes 31 de julio.

Hasta el momento los bomberos han logrado contener las llamas en un 15% y más de 7,800 personas han sido evacuadas.

