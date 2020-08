Así es la exclusiva mansión por la que Ivanka Trump paga costosa renta en Washington

View this post on Instagram

‪Staying home today with kids?‬ ‪Plan a living room camp out! ‬⛺️ ‪Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms or a rolling rack to create a tent. Plan a menu together and ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads … whatever you enjoy. (S’mores optional, but recommended! 😜) ‪This is a tried and true activity that will also bring your family together for a meal!‬ Share your family friendly ideas below with #TogetherApart! We’re in this together! #SocialDistancingWorks