Un conductor de California fue multado por exceso de velocidad tres veces el mismo día

On 08/29/2020, the driver of a white Volkswagen Passat received his FIRST speeding ticket at 9:07 a.m. by @chpbarstow Ofc. J. Zeek #21113 for 22349(a) V.C. – Exceeding 65 mph posted speed limit. (He was doing 90 in a 65.) He received his SECOND speeding ticket at 10:45 a.m. by @chpbarstow Ofc. J. Burt #19989 for 22348(b) V.C. – Exceeding 100 mph. (He was doing 119 in a 70.) He received his THIRD speeding ticket later that afternoon by @chp_eastlosangeles Ofc. T. Thornton #22305, with radar assist by Ofc. M. Albert #22287, for 22350 V.C. – Unsafe speed. (He was doing 62 in a 40.) If you are driving so fast that you are breaking the law & endangering innocent lives around you, as well as endangering yourself —- PLEASE THINK TWICE BEFORE WE STOP YOU THREE TIMES. 📸 by: Ofc. T. Thornton #22305 🙄 🙄 🙄 #smh #literally #allroadsallcodes #one #badday #justgotmorebad #simplyslowdown #goteam #CHP #thinbluelinefamily #savinglives #youcanavoidthis #speedingkills #expensiveday #insuranceratejustwentup #andup #andup