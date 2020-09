VIDEO: le dispararon a los testículos mientras filmaba en una manifestación en Hollywood

View this post on Instagram

**As an amendment to the post, I did have the surgery that Tuesday night. It took 2-3 hours and I was released Wednesday evening** I don’t share this experience of mine lightly, but at the encouragement of friends, family, and my own instincts, I think it’s important to be put into words. Please share if you can. It’s imperative the system be held accountable and continued awareness about nationwide police brutality be spread. Thank you to those who’ve helped me recover this last week. • #blacklivesmatter #endpolicebrutality #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd