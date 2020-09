“Concha La Flor”; una cerveza fabricada con verdadero pan dulce muy pronto estará disponible en Texas

View this post on Instagram

You didn’t think we’d be dropping concha brews without the one that started it all right? Back for fall in our new 22oz bottle format is “Concha La Flor” The Mexican Breakfast stout brewed and finished with real Conchas, a special coffee blend from @longroadcoffee and a touch of vanilla to make it reminiscent of Sunday mornings with Grandpa with all its South Texas Vibes. “Concha La Flor” pays homage to our family’s Corpus roots and is a nod to La Reina. This beer helped to create a voice for Mexican heritage brew with it’s blend of culture and craft and was named one of the Most Important Beers of 2019 by Texas Monthly, come see why. These 2 will be up for grabs at the end of the month along with another special concha brew to be announced soon. #stout #stoutseason #stouts #pastrystout #mexicanpastrystout #cervezaartesenal #cerveza #puro #puropinchepari #cumbia #corpuschristi #beer #brew #texasbrewery #mexicanbeer #culture