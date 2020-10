Investigan accidente que dejó un auto flotando dentro de la piscina de una casa en Los Ángeles

View this post on Instagram

NOT SOMETHING YOU SEE EVERY DAY: A driver crashed into a pool in La Cañada Flintridge on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported. The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of Los Amigos Street. Click on link in bio for what we know. (🎙: @stu_mundel) #lacanadaflintridge #carinpool #pool #crash #foxla