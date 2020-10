Kate Winslet se enfrenta al mayor fraude de las criptomonedas en su última película

View this post on Instagram

@vanityfair After acting for nearly two thirds of her life, Kate Winslet is reevaluating her career choices. “What the fuck was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?” she asks in an exclusive interview with V.F. "It’s fucking disgraceful. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both." At the link in bio, the Oscar winner gets candid about quarantining, her remarkable new role in #Ammonite, and why she knows Hollywood can do better—and that she can, too. 📸: @justbish #katewinslet