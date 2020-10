“Felicidades por la final menos vista en la historia de la NBA”: Colby Covington se burla de LeBron James

View this post on Instagram

America’s champ is back with the winner of @koreanzombiemma vs @briantcity on #fightisland courtesy of the undisputed king of sportsbooks @realmybookie! Plus a special shout out to @kingjames!!! Hit the link in my bio and use code COLBY to get a 100% deposit bonus 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸#ufcfightisland6 #gambling #sportsgambling #nba #ufc #lebronjames @mybookie_mma 👕- @politically_incorrect_merch