Johnny Depp pierde juicio contra “The Sun” tras señalarlo de golpear a Amber Heard

Durante varios días, Johnny Depp y Amber Heard se enfrentaban en un juicio tras una publicación en donde el diario británico “The Sun”, lo señaló por golpear a su expareja.
Hoy lunes 2 de noviembre se conoció que el intérprete de “Piratas del Caribe” perdió el proceso legal por difamación contra los propietarios del medio de comunicación.
Depp, de 57 años, había demandado al News Group Newspaper y su director ejecutivo, Dan Wootton, tras haberlo señalado en 2018 como “maltratador de esposas”, en relación con esu matrimonio con Heard.
El juez rechazó la demanda que Depp presentó, asegurando que NGN demostró que lo escrito en el artículo era “sustancialmente cierto”.
En dicho artículo, “The Sun” alude a las “evidencias abrumadoras” sobre agresiones que el actor de “El Joven Manos de Tijeras” le hizo a Amber, algo que el histrión ha negado en todo momento.
El juez explicó que, si bien Depp “ha probado los elementos necesarios de su causa en este caso de difamación”, los acusados han demostrado que lo que publicaron era cierto.
“He llegado a estas conclusiones tras haber examinado con detalle los 14 incidentes en los que se basaron los demandados, así como las consideraciones globales que el demandante presentó”, aseguró el magistrado.
Exhibiéndose desde julio, el juicio ha sido calificado como “el mayor proceso judicial por difamación del siglo XXI”. La abogada de Heard, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, aseguró que la decisión tomada y el dictamen no los tomó por sorpresa.
Según la misma defensora de Depp, Jenny Asia, el actor apelará la decisión.
“Esta decisión es tan perversa como desconcertante. Lo más problemático es el apoyo del juez en el testimonio de Amber Heard, y la correspondiente indiferencia a la pila de contraevidencia de los agentes de policía, personal médico, su propia exasistente, otros testigos y una serie de pruebas documentales que socavan las alegaciones, punto por punto. Todo eso fue pasado por alto. El juicio es tan defectuoso que sería ridículo que el señor Depp no apelara esta decisión”.
Todo parece indicar el intérprete de “Animales Fantásticos y Dónde Encontrarlos” seguirá en los tribunales hasta que, según su perspectiva, se haga justicia al respecto.
