Johnny Depp pierde juicio contra “The Sun” tras señalarlo de golpear a Amber Heard

View this post on Instagram

@JohnnyDepp has lost his libel case against the Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers. Head to YeeeaahNetwork.com for the full story…(link in bio) #itsallYEEEAAH . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #YEEEAAHNetwork #YEEEAAHNetworkNews #JohnnyDepp #actor #star #movies #pirateofthecaribbean #lawsuit #lost #libelcase #publishers #news #newspaper