Protesta contra la vacuna COVID obliga a suspender la vacunación en Dodgers Stadium

El sitio de vacunación masiva COVID-19 del Dodger Stadium en Los Ángeles fue cerrado el sábado por la tarde cuando decenas de manifestantes contra las vacunas se reunieron en la entrada, y detuvieron la entrada de cientos de automovilistas que habían estado esperando en fila durante horas para recibir sus vacunas.

El Departamento de Bomberos de Los Ángeles(LAFD) cerró la entrada al estadio alrededor de las 2 p.m. como precaución, dijeron las autoridades.

We’re at the mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium to get my mom the vaccine. The anti–vax protestors have approached the entrance to the site. The LAPD have now closed the gate. We have been sitting here for about half an hour. Nobody is moving. pic.twitter.com/GrJPA5wrqx — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 30, 2021

Los manifestantes incluían miembros de grupos antivacunas y de extrema derecha.

The protesters gathered outside the stadium’s closed gates and it became a standoff. LAPD officers were present, but did not intervene much beyond closing the gates and staging some vehicles there. pic.twitter.com/7AHafeeuB6 — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) January 30, 2021

Si bien algunos portaban carteles que denunciaban la vacuna COVID-19 y gritaban a las personas que no se inyectaran, no hubo incidentes de violencia.

There appears to be only about 30 protestors total. It’s not clear why they’ve shut off the whole facility. Sheriff’s helicopter now circling the scene. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 30, 2021

Pero la policía tuvo que intervenir para mantener el orden y permitir que las personas que esperaron horas pudieran vacunarse.

FINAL UPDATE: My 69 year old high risk mom Bonnie got the jab! She said she could hardly even feel it. We teared up. We’ve waited a year for this. Get your vaccine. My love to all of your families. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 30, 2021

Pero muchos se están preguntando en redes sociales si no se puede organizar mejor el acceso a las vacunas Covid-19 en el Dodgers Stadium de Los Ángeles.

Las autoridades pueden pedir a estos manifestantes contra las vacunas que se expresen libremente sí, pero sin impedir a otros la entrada al lugar si desean vacunarse y proteger su salud.