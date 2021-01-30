Protesta contra la vacuna COVID obliga a suspender la vacunación en Dodgers Stadium

Que manifestantes contra las vacunas obliguen a detener la vacunación contra Covid-19 en Dodgers Stadium es como poner el derecho a la libre expresión por delante del derecho a estar sano

Miles esperan en sus coches por pruebas de COVID-19 en Dodgers Stadium.
Foto: /ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE
Por: Redacción

El sitio de vacunación masiva COVID-19 del Dodger Stadium en Los Ángeles fue cerrado el sábado por la tarde cuando decenas de manifestantes contra las vacunas se reunieron en la entrada, y detuvieron la entrada de cientos de automovilistas que habían estado esperando en fila durante horas para recibir sus vacunas.

El Departamento de Bomberos de Los Ángeles(LAFD) cerró la entrada al estadio alrededor de las 2 p.m. como precaución, dijeron las autoridades.

Los manifestantes incluían miembros de grupos antivacunas y de extrema derecha.

Si bien algunos portaban carteles que denunciaban la vacuna COVID-19 y gritaban a las personas que no se inyectaran, no hubo incidentes de violencia.

Pero la policía tuvo que intervenir para mantener el orden y permitir que las personas que esperaron horas pudieran vacunarse.

Pero muchos se están preguntando en redes sociales si no se puede organizar mejor el acceso a las vacunas Covid-19 en el Dodgers Stadium de Los Ángeles.

Las autoridades pueden pedir a estos manifestantes contra las vacunas que se expresen libremente sí, pero sin impedir a otros la entrada al lugar si desean vacunarse y proteger su salud.

Coronavirus Dodger Stadium Vacunas

